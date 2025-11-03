Image Credit : Social Media

“It’s going really well. I got the Youtube silver button within four months of vlogging. A woman should stand up on her own. It gives another level of happiness to earn your own money. Your husband gives money, but he will give once after asking 10 times. Your own earning is your own," she said.

She also joked that she wanted a bigger home from Govinda, saying that she now resides in a four-bedroom house with their two children, Tina and Yashvardhan, while Govinda lives elsewhere. “This house is small for us. I want to say through this podcast, ‘Chichi, buy me a big 5 bedroom hall house, otherwise see what happens to you’."