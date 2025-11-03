Sunita Ahuja on Govinda's extramarital affair: “I've heard it's a Marathi actress”
Sunita Ahuja speaks on Govinda’s alleged extramarital affair with a Marathi actress, saying she won’t believe anything until she sees proof herself.
Ssunita Ahuja talks about Govinda's affair buzz
For months, whispers of trouble between Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been circulating on social media, hinting at a split and a third person in the picture. Now, Sunita has finally chosen to address the ongoing buzz about Govinda’s alleged extramarital affair, insisting she will only believe what she sees with her own eyes.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been a favourite Bollywood love story for decades, but recent chatter around their marriage has kept them in the headlines more than ever. Sunita has now responded to the gossip once again, this time during a podcast chat with Paras S Chhabra on the Abraa Kaa Dabra Show.
Speaking openly about financial independence and her own work as a creator, she shared a message for women everywhere.
“It’s going really well. I got the Youtube silver button within four months of vlogging. A woman should stand up on her own. It gives another level of happiness to earn your own money. Your husband gives money, but he will give once after asking 10 times. Your own earning is your own," she said.
She also joked that she wanted a bigger home from Govinda, saying that she now resides in a four-bedroom house with their two children, Tina and Yashvardhan, while Govinda lives elsewhere. “This house is small for us. I want to say through this podcast, ‘Chichi, buy me a big 5 bedroom hall house, otherwise see what happens to you’."
The moment that has gotten the most attention online is her reaction to questioning regarding Govinda's alleged romance with a 30-year-old Marathi actress.
“I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don’t see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can’t declare anything. I have heard that it’s a Marathi actress."
Sunita added that at this stage of life, her husband should be more focused on family. “This is not the age to do all of this. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter, and son Yash’s career. But, I have also heard the rumours and said that till the time I don’t open my mouth, don’t trust anything. I have even told the media that I will always say the truth because I don’t lie."
She also revealed that the long-running public feud with her nephew, Krushna Abhishek, is over. "I don't quarrel with any kids anymore; both of them are my own children, and they are the loveliest. Now is not the time to argue with one another. Krishna was raised primarily by me during his childhood. I've forgotten about everything now. I simply want all of the kids to be happy and smile together. "I want Aarti to become a mother soon; she comes home to tie rakhi to Yash," she said.
Govinda and Sunita married in 1987, kept it a secret till their daughter Tina was born in 1989, and have remained a tight family for decades - but the whispers aren't ready to stop.