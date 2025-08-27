Govinda and Sunita Ahuja marked Ganesh Chaturthi together, quashing divorce rumors. Daughter Tina Ahuja confirmed the family is happy, dismissed the speculations as false, and expressed heartfelt gratitude for fans’ love and support.

On Wednesday, August 27, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja were seen together on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Amidst long-standing rumors, the celebrity couple performed Ganesh Puja together. This appearance is expected to put an end to their divorce rumors.

Did Sunita Ahuja file for divorce?

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja recently made headlines when it was claimed that Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024, citing adultery, cruelty, and abandonment. Now, the couple posed for the paparazzi together, took pictures with the Ganpati idol, and warmly welcomed all their friends. Their appearance together on Ganesh Chaturthi seems to have put a stop to these divorce rumors.

Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja gives a strong reply. Reacting to the divorce rumors, Govinda and Sunita's daughter Tina Ahuja said she considers herself 'lucky' to have such a beautiful family. She told Hindustan Times, "These are all rumors. I don't pay attention to them." She further added, "I consider myself lucky to have a beautiful family, and I am truly grateful for the love, affection, and support from the media, fans, and followers."



Old video shared by Tina Ahuja-