- Home
- Entertainment
- Suniel Shetty reveals daughter Athiya Shetty quits Bollywood to focus on motherhood
Suniel Shetty reveals daughter Athiya Shetty quits Bollywood to focus on motherhood
Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, has bid farewell to Bollywood. This revelation was made by Suniel himself during an interview while promoting his film 'Kesar Veer.' He shared that Athiya is no longer interested in acting.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Suniel Shetty revealed to Zoom that his daughter, Athiya Shetty, decided to leave the film industry. He shared, "She said, 'Dad, I don't want to do it (films),' and then she left it (the industry)."
Suniel Shetty expressed admiration for his daughter Athiya's clarity, saying, "I respect her for saying she's not interested." He added that despite receiving offers after Motichoor Chaknachoor, she chose to decline them, showing her conviction.
Suniel Shetty praised his daughter Athiya for choosing to focus on the most important role of her life—motherhood. He expressed admiration for her decision to prioritize family over her film career.
Suniel Shetty shared his admiration for Athiya’s decision, saying, “She has the best role of her life now—motherhood. She’s working on the best film, which is life, and she loves every moment of it.”
Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Salman Khan. She starred alongside Sooraj Pancholi, marking the beginning of her Bollywood career.
Athiya Shetty later featured in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan and the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Both films added to her diverse acting portfolio in Bollywood.
After three films, Athiya married cricketer KL Rahul in 2023. Their daughter was born on March 24, 2025. Athiya is now focused on her family.