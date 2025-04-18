- Home
Marking the birthday of Indian Cricketer KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty announced their baby's name on Instagram with her husband.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the beloved Bollywood-cricket power couple, recently revealed the name of their newborn daughter. They named her Evaarah, a beautiful Sanskrit name meaning "Gift of God." The announcement was made on KL Rahul's birthday, adding a special touch to the celebration.
The Meaning Behind Evaarah
The name Evaarah holds deep significance, symbolizing divine blessings and gratitude. The couple shared that the name reflects their immense joy and love for their daughter. It also resonates with their belief in cherishing life's precious moments.
A Heartwarming Announcement
Athiya and KL Rahul shared the news with an adorable Instagram post featuring a touching family moment. The photo showed KL Rahul holding baby Evaarah while Athiya looked on lovingly. Fans and celebrities flooded the post with congratulatory messages and blessings for the little one.
A New Chapter for the Couple
This marks a new and exciting chapter in Athiya and KL Rahul's lives as they embrace parenthood. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, have always been admired for their strong bond. With baby Evaarah, their journey together takes on even greater meaning.