Suniel Shetty dated THESE women before marrying Mana Shetty
Suniel Shetty's love life has always been a topic of discussion. Before marrying Mana Shetty, he was linked to several actresses. Explore the untold stories of his love affairs and breakups.
| Published : May 20 2025, 11:37 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Mana Shetty
Suniel Shetty revealed in an interview that Mana was his first love. The couple got married in 1991 after dating for 9 years. They have two children.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Karisma Kapoor
Suniel Shetty's name was linked with Karisma Kapoor after his marriage. They worked together in several hit films. It is said that they became close during this time. However, both remained silent on these rumors.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Sonali Bendre
The news of Suniel Shetty and Sonali Bendre's affair was much discussed. However, as Suniel was already married, they parted ways.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Shilpa Shetty
Suniel Shetty also dated popular actress Shilpa Shetty, but they separated after some time. They have worked together in several hit films. However, they did not acknowledge this relationship.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai's name is also included in this list. The two became close during the shooting of a film, but then they broke up.
Top Stories