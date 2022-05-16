Sunday Box Office Collection: Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses Rs 100 cr, Jayeshbhai Jordaar continues to struggle

The maximum earnings on Sunday at the box office were made by Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, followed by Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to attract the audience even on Sunday as it continues to stay a put at the box office.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' had the highest collection on Sunday among the films running in the theatres across the country. On the fourth day of the film's release, the collection of this film improved from Saturday. Ranveer Singh's film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' also did a better job at the box office on Sunday compared to Saturday. However, looking at the film’s collection so far, there is barely any hope for the film to make any decent business. Yash Raj Films, which backed Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has now swiftly turned its focus to Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Prithviraj. At the same time, Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' jumped again on Sunday and on the 32nd day of its release, it was successful in beating 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s collections of day three. Here’s a look at how the films performed at the box office on Sunday:

Mahesh Babu’s latest film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ hit the theatres on Thursday. The film, which also stars actor Keethy Suresh, has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Mahesh Babu has also found himself in the midst of a controversy over his Bollywood statement during the launch of Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ trailer release in Mumbai recently. Mahesh Babu has been drawing flak from many for his statement that said “Bollywood can’t afford me”. He, however, later clarified his statement. Meanwhile, here are five things that every Mahesh Babu fan must know about; take a look:

Ranveer Singh's 5 best opening films: The biggest hit film of Ranveer Singh's career so far has been 'Padmavat'. The film collected a total of Rs 302.15 crore at the box office and its opening day was Rs 24 crore. This has been the biggest opening of Ranveer Singh's entire career so far. This was followed by Rohit Shetty's film 'Simmba', which earned Rs 240.31 crore at the box office, and earned Rs 20.72 crore on the first day. The third highest grosser of his career was 'Gully Boy' with Alia Bhatt, which had an opening of Rs 19.40 crore. The film 'Gunday', which managed to recover its cost, earned Rs 16.12 crore on the first day and 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ramleela' earned Rs 16 crore, being fifth among the five best opening films of Ranveer. His last movie '83' earned Rs 12.64 crore on the first day. ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 2 Collection: Ranveer Singh's film tanks at the box office

KGF: Chapter 2: Yash-starrer film has completed a month on the screens and even now fans are flocking to the theatres to watch Rocky Bhai. KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to break into the Rs 1,200 crore club over the weekend after becoming the third highest-grossing film, beating SS Rajamouli's recently released RRR. The film earned Rs 2.50 crore on Friday.

