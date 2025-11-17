- Home
S.S. Rajamouli Faces Backlash Over Hanuman Remark During ‘Varanasi’ Title Launch; Read on
Director S.S. Rajamouli’s comments at the ‘Varanasi’ title launch have sparked widespread controversy. His words about a technical glitch and Hanuman have drawn criticism, making the event a major online talking point.
Backlash Against Rajamouli
Director S.S. Rajamouli is facing fierce criticism after his comments about a technical glitch during the ‘Varanasi’ title launch. Fans and industry insiders have expressed disappointment, turning his remark into a trending topic and sparking widespread backlash on social media.
Varanasi Title Launch Mishap
At the ‘Varanasi’ title launch, a large screen failed to open on time, creating an awkward delay. While S.S. Rajamouli apologized after it was fixed, his subsequent comments sparked a major controversy and widespread criticism.
Rajamouli’s Controversial Remark
Director S.S. Rajamouli sparked backlash after saying, “I don’t have much faith in God. When the tech issue happened, I got angry and wondered, is this how Hanuman helps me?” He also referenced his wife’s devotion, intensifying the controversy.
Public Outcry Over Rajamouli’s Comment
Rajamouli’s remark upset many, including Hanuman devotees, who criticized him for blaming the deity over a technical glitch. Social media users condemned the statement, calling it inappropriate, and some are now demanding a public apology from the acclaimed director.