Ace director SS Rajamouli, famous for keeping his projects under tight security, has strongly expressed his disappointment with the unauthorized leak of Varanasi's teaser through drone surveillance at one of the recent events, Globetrotter held in Hyderabad. While the incident has generated a lot of discussions on safety and the legalities of intellectual property rights, a drone from somewhere above the venue was filming without prior permission.

SS Rajamouli Furious After Varanasi Teaser Leaks

According to eyewitnesses at the event, the drone appeared instantaneously over the crowd and recorded bits from the unreleased teaser. Rajamouli was extremely concerned as the drone was able to enter a tightly-controlled space easily. For a filmmaker who spends years putting together each frame, such leaks pose creativity and finance-related threats.

SS Rajamouli said, “We ambitiously decided to set up this massive LED screen and brought in the best LED panels. To power it all, we needed more than 45 generators. During the test, someone started capturing drone footage and uploaded our content on social media as if it were from Netflix. We couldn’t even test our video properly. We are scared of more leaks now”.

The leak would not have helped the hundreds of technicians, actors, and creators, already waiting for the maximum impact on an official release. The director also mentioned that this type of working with the drone is not only unethical but could even turn dangerous on the ground with people around.

Consequences of Drone Leaks to Film Industry

The Varanasi teaser leak is nothing but just another incident among many in the entertainment industry. Footage often makes it onto social media minutes after the leaks, watering down the anticipation and impact of any subsequent official launch. This free publicity could modify marketing campaigns and ultimately hurt box office performance for big-budget projects.

Rajamouli urged the fans to wait for the officially sanctioned releases and refrain from engaging with leaked clips that interfere with the creative process.