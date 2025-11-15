SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 is officially titled 'Varanasi'. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The first teaser was unveiled at the GlobeTrotter event, revealing Mahesh Babu's character, RUDHRA. Releasing Sankranti 2027.

The much-talked-about film 'SSMB29,' directed by SS Rajamouli, finally has an official title. The movie, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, is now named 'Varanasi.' The makers also released the first teaser for the highly anticipated film.

The announcement was made on Saturday evening during the GlobeTrotter event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in crucial roles.

Teaser and First Look Unveiled

In a first-of-its-kind move, Rajamouli launched the action-adventure film's teaser with a digital-first premiere. The first look and teaser streamed live on JioHotstar as part of the GlobeTrotter launch.

During the event, the teaser introduced Mahesh Babu's character. The first look of the actor, who will be playing RUDHRA in the film, was shown riding an ox while holding a trishul.

Cast Details and Release Date

In the film, PeeCee will be seen playing the role of Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will play Kumbha.

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara also attended the event to support him, along with Priyanka and Prithviraj.

Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. (ANI)