Spotted: Urmila Matondkar Wows Paparazzi Outside Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai Home
Urmila Matondkar was spotted outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra's home. Photos of her look went viral, sparking comments online.
Known as 'Rangeela Girl,' Urmila Matondkar has been absent from films for a while. She was part of some hit movies.
Urmila was seen outside Manish Malhotra's home in a white shirt and oversized jeans, with her hair loose and no makeup.
Her photos went viral, with people making fun of her appearance. Some commented on her face and hair.
Some comments remarked on her age and appearance, saying she looked older than her age.
Urmila is no longer in the limelight but is sometimes seen at Manish Malhotra's place. She's reportedly looking for good scripts to return to films.
Urmila started her acting career as a child artist in 1977 with 'Karm' and gained recognition with 'Masoom' in 1983.
Her lead actress debut was 'Narshima' in 1991. 'Rangeela' in 1995 made her a star.
Urmila disappeared from films and married businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016. They divorced in 2024.