Image Credit : samantha instagram

Samantha's Emotional Moment at Naats

Recently, Samantha got emotional at the Naats event, tearing up on stage. She shared that it took her 15 years to attend the event and meet the US audience. She even hugged anchor Suma and cried. The video went viral. Samantha, who recently turned producer with 'Shubham,' is reportedly working on 'Maa Inti Bangaram' and a Hindi film. It's unclear if she'll be in 'The Family Man 3,' directed by Raj & DK. Samantha starred in their 'The Family Man 2,' which is when the rumors about their relationship began.