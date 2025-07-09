- Home
Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted in warm candid moment with Raj Nidimoru in USA [PHOTOS]
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has long been at the center of dating speculation, and her latest vacation pictures with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have sparked fresh buzz, hinting at a possible relationship.
Samantha's US Trip with Raj Nidimoru
Samantha's been in the news constantly. While her activities keep her trending online, dating rumors are also adding fuel to the fire. For a while now, she's been seen with her rumored boyfriend, director Raj Nidimoru. They appear quite close. She even shared photos on her social media. Now, by sharing more photos with him, she seems to be addressing the rumors.
Samantha's Fun Times with Rumored Beau
Samantha's having a blast in the US with Raj Nidimoru. They're exploring Detroit, taking in the sights. Notably, she's seen holding onto Raj as they stroll through the city streets. She shared photos on social media, spreading the joy. The photos also include some of their friends, close associates, and personal team.
Silence from Samantha and Raj on Rumors
Rumors of Samantha's relationship with Bollywood director Raj Nidimoru have been swirling for a while. They've even been spotted visiting temples together, fueling speculation about dating and even marriage. Rumors about a wedding date have also surfaced online. However, neither Samantha nor Raj has addressed or denied these rumors, leading many to believe they're true. This has been a hot topic online for quite some time.
Netizens React to Samantha's Photos
Samantha's recent photos with Raj, showing them close, have sparked interesting reactions online. Netizens are commenting that they're clearly in love and wondering how it could be any clearer. They believe these photos confirm their relationship, putting Samantha back in the spotlight.
Samantha's Emotional Moment at Naats
Recently, Samantha got emotional at the Naats event, tearing up on stage. She shared that it took her 15 years to attend the event and meet the US audience. She even hugged anchor Suma and cried. The video went viral. Samantha, who recently turned producer with 'Shubham,' is reportedly working on 'Maa Inti Bangaram' and a Hindi film. It's unclear if she'll be in 'The Family Man 3,' directed by Raj & DK. Samantha starred in their 'The Family Man 2,' which is when the rumors about their relationship began.
