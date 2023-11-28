Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor and others amp up their style game [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others were spotted in the city today. Let's check them out!

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted wearing an ivory colored shirt and black pants in front of Excel office today

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday was spotted in this black top and patterned skirt in front of Excel Media's office at Khar

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Anil Kapoor was spotted in a black t-shirt and black jacket today in a clinic at Bandra looking dapper as usual

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Akshay Kumar was spotted at Kalina airport today. The actor was spotted wearing a torn army print pant and black loose t-shirt

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    The whole cast of Archies was spotted today promoting their film ahead of it's big release on 7th December

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a casual t-shirt and jeans while returning from Hyderabad promotions of Animal

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon was spotted at Mumbai airport in a green cardigan and blue denim pants. She was also wearing black shades

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    Saif Ali Khan was spotted in a blue shirt and jeans looking dapper at Mumbai airport. The Omkara actor looked dapper as usual

