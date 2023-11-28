Spotted: Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor and others amp up their style game [PICTURES]
Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others were spotted in the city today. Let's check them out!
Varinder Chawla
Varinder Chawla
Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted wearing an ivory colored shirt and black pants in front of Excel office today
Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday was spotted in this black top and patterned skirt in front of Excel Media's office at Khar
Varinder Chawla
Anil Kapoor was spotted in a black t-shirt and black jacket today in a clinic at Bandra looking dapper as usual
Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar was spotted at Kalina airport today. The actor was spotted wearing a torn army print pant and black loose t-shirt
Varinder Chawla
The whole cast of Archies was spotted today promoting their film ahead of it's big release on 7th December
Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a casual t-shirt and jeans while returning from Hyderabad promotions of Animal
Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon was spotted at Mumbai airport in a green cardigan and blue denim pants. She was also wearing black shades
Varinder Chawla
Saif Ali Khan was spotted in a blue shirt and jeans looking dapper at Mumbai airport. The Omkara actor looked dapper as usual