Spotted: Mouni Roy to Kriti Sanon; celebrities make heads turn with their style

    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    Stars like Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Tripti Dimri, and several others were spotted in Mumbai today, effortlessly raising the bar in the realm of fashion with their impeccable style.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Paparrazi Varinder Chawla captured glimpses of these celebrities at various locations across Mumbai today.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon was sighted outside the airport, exuding charm in a tasteful light peach-colored embroidered kurta set.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mouni Roy was seen at the airport, showcasing her style in a chic sleeveless crop-top adorned with strings in the middle, elegantly paired with black and white trousers.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tripti Dimri, the star of 'Animal,' was observed in Mumbai donning a simple yet stylish Lucknowi chikankari kurta paired with jeans, showcasing a blend of sophistication and flair.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tara Sutaria was seen exuding a cool vibe in an oversized long shirt, effortlessly paired with black shades that perfectly complemented her stylish look.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kareena Kapoor was sighted outside her house, showcasing a graceful yet stylish demeanor in a white kurta paired with jeans. Her look was elevated with the addition of black sunglasses, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Deol, the star of 'Gadar 2,' was seen in Mumbai donning a laid-back yet stylish ensemble. He sported a green shirt paired with blue jeans, completing his look with a pair of sunglasses, exuding a casual and cool vibe.

