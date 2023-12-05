Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor; celebrities elevate the style game

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and other celebrities were seen strutting down the streets of Mumbai, transforming the streets into fashion runways with their distinctive styles.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    These celebrities were effortlessly blending their stylish appearances with the routine activities of their daily lives.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shahid Kapoor was spotted wearing a black T-shirt paired with cargo pants in the same hue, complemented by stylish black sunglasses.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi turned heads as she strolled down the street in a chic grey midi bodycon dress, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aditi Rao Hydari caught attention as she was seen wearing a denim top layered over a green one, elegantly paired with blue jeans.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was photographed in Mumbai donning a white spaghetti top paired with black pants and white shoes, perfectly accessorized with black shades.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karishma Tanna was spotted in her gym attire, featuring a white tank top and black shorts, capturing attention as she was photographed by paparazzi.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen at the airport sporting a fashionable pink tracksuit layered over a white spaghetti top, striking a stylish pose for the camera.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonakshi Sinha was spotted in a chic ensemble, sporting an oversized black T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and straight-fit jeans. She completed her look with black sunglasses, exuding a relaxed and stylish vibe.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video RKK

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata RKK

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods RKK

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods

    Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date SHG

    'Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date

    Akshara Haasan wishes mother Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world' ATG

    Akshara Haasan sends birthday wishes to Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world'

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video RKK

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video

    Not given adequate security Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder AJR

    'Not given adequate security': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder

    cricket Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 7 quotes by the Jassi osf

    Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 7 quotes by the Jassi

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata RKK

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata

    Cheddar Parmesan to Gouda: 7 types of Cheese for culinary experiments ATG EAI

    Cheddar, Parmesan to Gouda: 7 types of Cheese for culinary experiments

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon