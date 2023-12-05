Spotted: Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor; celebrities elevate the style game
Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and other celebrities were seen strutting down the streets of Mumbai, transforming the streets into fashion runways with their distinctive styles.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
These celebrities were effortlessly blending their stylish appearances with the routine activities of their daily lives.
Shahid Kapoor was spotted wearing a black T-shirt paired with cargo pants in the same hue, complemented by stylish black sunglasses.
Nora Fatehi turned heads as she strolled down the street in a chic grey midi bodycon dress, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.
Aditi Rao Hydari caught attention as she was seen wearing a denim top layered over a green one, elegantly paired with blue jeans.
Malaika Arora was photographed in Mumbai donning a white spaghetti top paired with black pants and white shoes, perfectly accessorized with black shades.
Karishma Tanna was spotted in her gym attire, featuring a white tank top and black shorts, capturing attention as she was photographed by paparazzi.
Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen at the airport sporting a fashionable pink tracksuit layered over a white spaghetti top, striking a stylish pose for the camera.
Sonakshi Sinha was spotted in a chic ensemble, sporting an oversized black T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and straight-fit jeans. She completed her look with black sunglasses, exuding a relaxed and stylish vibe.