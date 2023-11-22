Spotted: Kartik Aaryan to Rashmika Mandanna; celebrities turn streets into fashion runways in candid captures

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Streets transform into fashion runways as celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Karishma Tanna and others get papped in their stylish ensembles. 

    Paparazzo Varinder Chawla captures these celebrities at different Mumbai locales, seamlessly navigating their daily activities.

    Celebrating his birthday, Kartik Aaryan sought divine blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple. Gracing the occasion, he wore a stylish dark blue kurta set, capturing attention with his timeless elegance.

    In Mumbai, Mira Rajput turned heads in a captivating red midi dress, striking a graceful pose that exuded both style and elegance.

    Malaika Arora made a statement at the airport, donning a stylish ensemble. She paired a black leather jacket with a grey crop top and loose-fitted olive trousers, complemented by a black cap. Her graceful walk added an extra touch of elegance to the chic outfit.

    Rhea Chakraborty, spotted post-gym, effortlessly blended fitness and fashion. Donning gym attire—a white T-shirt with teal shorts, complemented by a black cap—she showcased a stylish and chic workout look.

    Rashmika Mandanna caught the eye at the airport donning a effortlessly chic ensemble, pairing a crisp white T-shirt with grey pyjamas, topped off with a sleek black cap.

    Karishma Tanna was spotted in a chic ensemble, sporting pink jogger pants paired with a snug grey jacket. The fashion-forward look was complete as she gracefully turned her head for a photo.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna made a stunning appearance at the "Animal" movie promotions. Ranbir exuded sophistication in a royal blue two-piece suit, while Rashmika adorned herself in a beautiful pink saree, showcasing a perfect blend of style at the event.

