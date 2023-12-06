Spotted: Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon; celebrities make heads turn with their style

Celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and other were spotted in Mumbai elevating the fashion game.

These renowned figures were photographed in various locations across Mumbai, captured by the paparazzi lens of Varinder Chawla.

Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai in a black spaghetti top paired with black trousers. She complemented her look with black shades.

Rhea Chakrobarty was papped outside her gym in gym attire with simple white T-shirt paired with black jogger tight-fitted pants.

Deepika Padukone was seen at the airport sporting a stylish look in a cool blue jacket layered over a dark blue cardigan, paired with loose-fitted jeans.

Ranveer Singh was spotted with Deepika Padukone at the airport. He was busy watching football game in his phone. He wore a lose fitted atylish black jacket and covered his face with mask.

Internet style sensation Urfi aka Uorfi Javed was seen at the airport in a wine-colour midi dress. Her dress featured a attached scarf-like flap which she used to cover her head.

Kriti Sanon was captured by the paparazzi at the airport, donning a chic red jacket layered over a grey crop-top and paired with blue jeans.