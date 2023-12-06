Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon; celebrities make heads turn with their style

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 7:24 PM IST

    Celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and other were spotted in Mumbai elevating the fashion game.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    These renowned figures were photographed in various locations across Mumbai, captured by the paparazzi lens of Varinder Chawla.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai in a black spaghetti top paired with black trousers. She complemented her look with black shades.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rhea Chakrobarty was papped outside her gym in gym attire with simple white T-shirt paired with black jogger tight-fitted pants.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Deepika Padukone was seen at the airport sporting a stylish look in a cool blue jacket layered over a dark blue cardigan, paired with loose-fitted jeans.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ranveer Singh was spotted with Deepika Padukone at the airport. He was busy watching football game in his phone. He wore a lose fitted atylish black jacket and covered his face with mask.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Internet style sensation Urfi aka Uorfi Javed was seen at the airport in a wine-colour midi dress. Her dress featured a attached scarf-like flap which she used to cover her head.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon was captured by the paparazzi at the airport, donning a chic red jacket layered over a grey crop-top and paired with blue jeans.

