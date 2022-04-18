Sonam Kapoor's see-through kaftan attire for her maternity shoot costs this much; check out

Sonam Kapoor’s maternity shoot photos show her in a phenomenal kaftan. But do you know how much is it priced for?

Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Rihanna has dropped some iconic pregnancy fashion sense by flaunting her baby bump in those stylish clothes that she if often seen wearing these days. But it is now time to move over Rihanna and make way for our very own Sonam Kapoor who is all set to take the internet by a storm with her maternity fashion scene. The actor has been sharing some iconic looks from her maternity shoot that have raised the bars high!

Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor, on Monday, shared a slew of pictures from her latest maternity shoot wherein she is proudly showing off her baby bump.

Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

The actress slipped into a beautiful see-through Kaftan and pants. Sonam looked surreal in the choice of her dressing, setting major maternity fashion goals for all the mommies-to-be.

Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

All these maternity fashion goals that Sonam Kapoor has been setting up lately, are designed by her sister Rhea Kapoor, including the see-through Kaftan. Sharing the photographs, she wrote: "Kaftan life with my 👼 #everydayphenomenal."

Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram