Sonam Kapoor Is Pregnant Again at 40! Glamorous Announcement Breaks the Internet
Popular Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy on November 20. Sonam has shared several beautiful photos on Instagram showing off her baby bump.
15
Image Credit : instagram
Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy with Baby Bump Photos
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared the happy news of her second pregnancy on Instagram, posting beautiful photos showcasing her baby bump.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Instagram
Sonam Kapoor's Stylish Maternity Look in a Hot-Pink Suit
For her pregnancy announcement, Sonam Kapoor wore a stunning hot-pink pure wool suit, making a bold and fashionable statement.
35
Image Credit : instagram
A Nod to Royalty: Sonam's Outfit Inspired by Princess Diana
Sonam's choice of a pink suit for her announcement is being compared to the iconic and elegant style of the late Princess Diana.
45
Image Credit : instagram
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Expecting Their Second Child
The couple, who are already parents to son Vayu, are set to welcome a new member to their family in the spring of 2026.
55
Image Credit : ANI
Sonam Kapoor Reveals Due Date: Baby Arriving in Spring 2026
The actress revealed on her Instagram story that her second child is expected to arrive in the spring of 2026, sparking excitement among fans.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos