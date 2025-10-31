- Home
Kangana Ranaut to Sonam Kapoor: 4 Actresses Who Refused to Work with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 on November 2, 2025. While many actresses are eager to work with him, stars like Kangana Ranaut, Ameesha Patel, and Sonam Kapoor have reportedly declined on-screen pairing with the superstar.
Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday
Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2. He remains one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, with his stardom shining strong for over 30 years. While countless actresses are eager to work with him, a few have turned down the chance to be his leading lady.
Many actresses cited a big age gap
Shah Rukh Khan, famously known as the King of Romance, still shines in romantic scenes even as he turns 60. Yet, despite his charm and enduring stardom, several Bollywood actresses have chosen not to work with him.
Kangana Ranaut
The Manikarnika star is known for her blunt and outspoken nature, frequently calling out Bollywood camps. She has refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan and has never acted alongside any of the three Khans.
Ameesha Patel
The actress, who made her debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, reportedly feels her on-screen pairing with Shah Rukh Khan wouldn’t work. Since then, she hasn’t shared the screen with the King of Romance.
Sonam Kapoor
Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, believes she wouldn’t be a good on-screen match with Shah Rukh Khan, citing the noticeable age gap. For this reason, she has shown no interest in working with him.
Hema Malini
Hema Malini directed Shah Rukh Khan in her home production Dil Aashna Hai. However, she later distanced herself from him, reportedly feeling that he tends to overact in certain scenes.