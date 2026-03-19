Cody Rhodes may have captured the Undisputed WWE Championship for the third time by defeating Drew McIntyre, but his win drew mixed reactions. The YouTube clip of his victory received over 100k dislikes in just 72 hours. Meanwhile, Orton was receiving louder cheers than Rhodes before the heel turn, including during their contract signing. Turning him heel at this moment backfired, as fans ended up rallying behind The Apex Predator instead of booing him.