Nag Ashwin to Sonam Kapoor: Deepika Padukone’s Most Talked-About Industry Feuds
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone don't talk much either. In fact, Kangana has often taken digs at Deepika through her social media posts without directly naming her.
Nag Ashwin
The movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' was directed by Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone had an important role in the first part but was dropped from the second, leading to a dispute.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed Deepika Padukone from the film 'Spirit', tensions have reportedly escalated between the two. Sources claim they now can’t even stand the sight of each other.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor is also on this list. Deepika dated him early in her career, but he cheated on her, which led to their breakup and a soured relationship.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor once called Deepika Padukone just a 'colleague' in an interview, which led people to speculate that their relationship isn't all that great.
Farah Khan
Farah Khan made fun of Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift in her YouTube blog. After this, people started saying that Deepika unfollowed her on social media.