Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar 2, features a viral scene with PM Narendra Modi's real-life speeches. The movie includes footage of his 2014 Lok Sabha victory speech and the demonetization announcement, sparking debate among fans about its narrative significance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stolen the show in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Following paid preview screenings, images of his oath-taking sequence and demonetisation from the highly anticipated sequel began circulating online.

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Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 shows the iconic moment on a television screen, capturing when currency notes were invalidated and sparking memories among viewers. Fans have already taken to social media, sharing reactions and debating the significance of including this historic speech in the film. Fans on social media even said that Modi should get a “Best Supporting Actor” award for his cameo.

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PM Narendra Modi appears in the opening part of Dhurandhar: The Revenge after his 2014 Lok Sabha victory, with the film including a section of his celebratory speech. The sequence reflects the sense of political change and hope that characterised the time, with his speech playing in the background, strengthening the film's link to real-world events. This addition enhances the narrative's realism by reminding listeners of the greater national context in which the story takes place.

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The scene appears during the film and shows Narendra Modi’s speech following his 2014 Lok Sabha victory. The footage plays on a TV screen within the narrative, adding a real-world reference to the fictional storyline.

How Did Social Media React?

Seeing PM Modi being cheered in theatres, a user tweeted, “Bruh, people are cheering for Modi more than Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.”

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Another excited fan commented, "Modi ji made a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. You are not ready for this. #DhurandharTheRevenge."

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Fans on social media shared the atmosphere inside theatres during the paid previews. In some cities, audiences were heard chanting “Jai Modi,” while in others, the PM’s clip was welcomed with loud whistles and applause.

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About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster, continuing Hamza's journey. In part 2, Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who goes deep underground in Pakistan's Lyari, a town known for gang fights, as Hamza Ali Mazari.

In the second installment of Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller, Hamza becomes the 'King of Lyari' following the murder of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).The protagonist returns to a high-risk covert job among Pakistan's crime and political networks, with the stakes dramatically escalated. The sequel also takes a deeper emotional approach, expanding Hamza's journey beyond action and espionage.

The film is available in theatres across the country and can also be seen in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other regional languages. It is set to be one of the biggest pan-India releases of the year.