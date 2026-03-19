Actress Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya have announced they are expecting their first child after a decade together. The couple shared the news on social media, calling it the 'most beautiful chapter' of their life in a heartwarming post.

Couple Announces 'Most Beautiful Chapter'

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is set to become a mother after tying the wedding knot with Vivek Dahiya ten years ago. The actress has announced her pregnancy in a heartwarming post on her social media.

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After a decade-long journey together, the couple shared a heartwarming update, announcing that they are expecting their first child. Divyanka described the news as "the most beautiful chapter" of their life. The couple also shared a series of photos featuring Divyanka's baby bump and husband Vivek Dahiya's bright smile. In one of the pictures, the couple was seen holding the shoes of the newborn.

While sharing the news, the couple wrote, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing. They're about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete...life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in... still smiling for no reason...With our hearts full of gratitude. We are expecting." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

A Look At Divyanka's Career

Divyanka got married to 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016. The actress got fame with the daily soap, 'Banoo Main Teri Duhaan'.

From daily soaps to reality shows, Divyanka has come a long way. She featured recently in the reality shows like 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and 'The Voice'. (ANI)