Sonam Kapoor Announces 2nd Pregnancy: 7 Actresses You Are Mothers of Two Kids
Sonam Kapoor announced 2nd pregnancy: A little guest is expected at her home in 2026. So, let's get to know about those celebs who have been blessed with the joy of two children
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple has two kids, a daughter named Rasha (born in 2005) and a son named Ranbirvardhan (born in 2008).
Kajol
Kajol married Ajay Devgn in 1999. She first became a mother to daughter Nysa in 2003. After that, she gave birth to her son Yug in 2010.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
After marrying Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to Taimur in 2016. She then gave birth to her son Jehangir in 2021.
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in 2020. She then welcomed her first child in 2023. After that, she gave birth to her second son in 2025.
Genelia D'Souza
Actress Genelia D'Souza married Riteish Deshmukh in 2012 after dating for a long time. The couple has two sons.
Anushka Sharma
Popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli. The couple has two children from this marriage, a daughter Vamika and a son Akaay.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 after dating for several years. She then became a mother to son Vayu in 2022. Now, she is going to be a mother for the second time.
