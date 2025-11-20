Image Credit : Asianet News

Motherhood has no perfect timeline, and Bollywood’s leading ladies are proving exactly that. Over the last decade, several A-list actresses have welcomed children in their 40s—breaking stereotypes, inspiring millions, and showcasing how confidence, career, and family can flourish together.

From embracing IVF journeys to celebrating late parenthood with absolute grace, these glamorous moms have rewritten the narrative around pregnancy after 40.