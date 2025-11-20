- Home
Sonam Kapoor surprised fans by announcing her second pregnancy with elegant Instagram photos. Dressed in a striking Princess Diana-inspired pink suit, the Bollywood star showcased her baby bump in a stylish and heartfelt reveal
Sonam Kapoor Shares Second Pregnancy Announcement
Sonam Kapoor delighted her fans by announcing her second pregnancy through a new series of photos on Instagram, where she revealed her baby bump in a stylish maternity shoot.
A Princess Diana-Inspired Pink Suit Steals the Spotlight
For the announcement, she chose a hot-pink pure wool suit inspired by Princess Diana, featuring oversized padded shoulders and a soft, rounded silhouette, giving her look a regal and fashion-forward edge.
A Minimal Caption Lets the Photos Speak
The actor, who previously announced her first pregnancy with swimsuit photos alongside husband Anand Ahuja, kept the caption minimal this time, letting the visuals convey the news naturally.
Anand Ahuja Reacts with Playful Warmth
Anand Ahuja reacted playfully and affectionately in the comments, hinting at the excitement of becoming parents again and praising Sonam’s chic maternity style.
A Growing Family with Son Vayu
Sonam and Anand, who married in 2018, are already parents to their son Vayu, born in August 2022. Sonam has often shared glimpses of her life as a mother, celebrating Vayu’s milestones and describing him as curious and loving.
Sonam’s Ongoing Career and Upcoming Project
Professionally, Sonam has had a notable career with films like Saawariya, Raanjhanaa, and Neerja. After her 2023 film Blind, she is reportedly working on Battle for Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s popular novel.
