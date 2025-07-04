'Son of Sardar 2': Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur promotes film on Kapil Sharma Show
Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and the entire 'Son of Sardar 2' team visited The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions before the movie's release on July 25, 2025
| Published : Jul 04 2025, 08:58 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : @varindertchawla
Ajay Devgn brought the entire 'Son of Sardar 2' team to The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions. They posed for photos before entering the studio.
Image Credit : @varindertchawla
'Son of Sardar 2' is an upcoming action-comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.
Image Credit : @varindertchawla
'Son of Sardar 2' is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia, and Praveen Talreja.
Image Credit : @varindertchawla
Production for 'Son of Sardar 2' began in July 2024. Filming took place in Edinburgh, London, Chandigarh, and other parts of India.
Image Credit : @varindertchawla
'Son of Sardar 2' hits theaters on July 25, 2025. The team is actively promoting the film.
Image Credit : @varindertchawla
The cast of 'Son of Sardar 2' posed for photos before appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. The pictures are now trending online.
