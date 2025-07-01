Image Credit : instagram

Kajol dismissed any rumors of tension between Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if Ajay had any issues working with Shah Rukh, she said, "Nothing, they were just rumors. Nothing really happened. They used to say, 'Hey buddy, let's share a beer,' and today they actually respect each other. There's nothing weird; it's really a limit. As people, we are individuals. I'll like certain things, he won't like certain things. We both decided that it's okay, as long as I don't have to sit and do something, I have no problem, you go ahead, make friends and do whatever you want."