Kajol opens up on Bollywood camps, talks about Shah Rukh–Ajay Devgn bond
Kajol, while promoting The Trial, dismissed Bollywood camp culture, clarifying there's no tension between husband Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, whom she still considers a close friend.
Kajol addressed rumors about Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan being in different camps. In a recent interview, she was asked about favoritism rumors in Bollywood and the long-standing discussion about camps, whether it's casting controversies or co-actor dynamics.
In a recent interview with Times Now, Kajol addressed the topic directly, stating that camps no longer exist. She said there are no more rumors of favoritism within camps, and the industry hasn't discussed this issue for a long time.
Speaking about a friend in the industry, Kajol revealed she's closer to Shah Rukh Khan. When asked about rumors of Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn being in different camps, Kajol said, "I don't know if there are camps now. There weren't camps, just friends or certain people who worked with certain people. More than camps, it was a level of spontaneity about who you worked with and who you didn't. I didn't have a camp; I worked with everyone. The camp system was beyond my comprehension."
Kajol dismissed any rumors of tension between Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if Ajay had any issues working with Shah Rukh, she said, "Nothing, they were just rumors. Nothing really happened. They used to say, 'Hey buddy, let's share a beer,' and today they actually respect each other. There's nothing weird; it's really a limit. As people, we are individuals. I'll like certain things, he won't like certain things. We both decided that it's okay, as long as I don't have to sit and do something, I have no problem, you go ahead, make friends and do whatever you want."
Kajol is currently receiving praise for her performance in the courtroom drama series 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha'. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, and Kubbra Sait. While Kajol's acting has been lauded by critics, the series has received mixed reviews overall.
Kajol will also be seen in the film 'Sarzameen', directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.