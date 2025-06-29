- Home
- Entertainment
- Ajay Devgn vs Shah Rukh Khan: Who shares most successful on-screen pairing with Kajol?
Ajay Devgn vs Shah Rukh Khan: Who shares most successful on-screen pairing with Kajol?
Kajol's recent film, 'The Mother,' is making waves and raking in good collections. But which co-star has shared more box office success with Kajol: Ajay Devgn or Shahrukh Khan? Let's find out!
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kajol has shared the screen most with Ajay Devgn and Shahrukh Khan throughout her career. But who did she deliver more hits with? Let's find out!
First, let's talk Shahrukh Khan. 'Baazigar' was their first film together, a crime thriller that rocked the box office upon release.
Next, they starred in 'Karan Arjun,' a multi-starrer with Salman Khan and Mamta Kulkarni, which became a super-duper hit.
With two hits, their pairing became popular. They then delivered hits like 'DDLJ,' 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' 'K3G,' 'My Name Is Khan,' and 'Dilwale.'
Now, Ajay Devgn. Their first films, 'Hulchul' and 'Gundaraj,' flopped.
'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' was a hit. But 'Dil Kya Kare,' 'Raju Chacha,' 'U Me Aur Hum,' and 'Toonpur Ka Superhero' flopped.
Their last film, 'Tanhaji,' was a blockbuster, earning Ajay a National Award for Best Actor.