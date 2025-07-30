Image Credit : Social Media

Son of Sardar 2 Struggles for Screens

According to Pinkvilla, Son of Sardar 2’s distributors, PVR Inox, are struggling to secure enough shows in non-national chains and single screens. A trade source says Saiyaara is currently performing well at the box office, so there is no chance of reducing its screens right now. Cinema owners have refused to give more than 35% of shows to Son of Sardar 2. Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s film Dhadak 2 is also releasing on August 1 alongside Son of Sardar 2. It is expected to release on around 1,000 screens. The makers are happy with this count and are focusing on their future strategy.