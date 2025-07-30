Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 Faces Screen Shortage Due to THIS Reason - Read on
Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 faces screen shortage as Saiyaara and Mahavtar Narasimha perform well at the box office, limiting the number of theatres available for its release.
Ajay Devgn’s film Son of Sardaar 2 is set to release in theatres on August 1. However, there is very little buzz about the movie in the market. Reports suggest a major problem has emerged ahead of its release. Distributors are reportedly worried about the film’s screening. Currently, Saiyyara and Mahavtar Narasimha are running successfully in theatres, performing well at the box office. As a result, Ajay’s film is getting fewer screens for its release.
Son of Sardar 2 Struggles for Screens
According to Pinkvilla, Son of Sardar 2’s distributors, PVR Inox, are struggling to secure enough shows in non-national chains and single screens. A trade source says Saiyaara is currently performing well at the box office, so there is no chance of reducing its screens right now. Cinema owners have refused to give more than 35% of shows to Son of Sardar 2. Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s film Dhadak 2 is also releasing on August 1 alongside Son of Sardar 2. It is expected to release on around 1,000 screens. The makers are happy with this count and are focusing on their future strategy.
About Son of Sardaar 2
Ajay Devgan’s Son of Sardar 2 is a comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The producers are Ajay Devgan, Jyoti Deshpande, NR Pachisia, and Praveen Talreja. This multi-starrer film features Ajay Devgan alongside Mrinal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Sharat Saxena, Neeru Bajwa, Kubra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Sahil Mehta, Guru Randhawa, and Roshni Walia in lead roles. The film’s budget is reportedly ₹100 crores. It is a sequel to the 2019 action-comedy Son of Sardar.