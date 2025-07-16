- Home
- Entertainment
- Son of Sardaar 2: Full Cast Revealed – From Ajay Devgn to Ravi Kishan’s Gangster Twist
Son of Sardaar 2: Full Cast Revealed – From Ajay Devgn to Ravi Kishan’s Gangster Twist
Ajay Devgn and team unveil 13 new Son of Sardaar 2 posters, introducing the full star cast and their roles. Fans get a glimpse of each character ahead of the film’s release.
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
115
Image Credit : Facebook
Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Jassi aka Jaswinder Singh Randhawa.
215
Image Credit : Facebook
Mrunal Thakur plays Rabia, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn for the first time.
315
Image Credit : Facebook
Ravi Kishan replaces Sanjay Dutt, playing the character of Raja.
415
Image Credit : Facebook
The late Mukul Dev is seen as Tony, reprising his role from the first film.
515
Image Credit : Facebook
Sanjay Mishra, who had a cameo in the first film, plays Bantu Pandey.
615
Image Credit : Facebook
Chunky Pandey joins the franchise as Danish.
715
Image Credit : Facebook
Vindu Dara Singh returns as Tittu.
815
Image Credit : Facebook
Sharat Saxena joins the cast as Sardar Ranjit Singh.
915
Image Credit : Facebook
Kubbra Sait makes her franchise debut as Mehwish.
1015
Image Credit : Facebook
Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa plays Dimple.
1115
Image Credit : Facebook
Deepak Dobriyal plays an interesting role as Gul.
1215
Image Credit : Facebook
TV actress Roshni Walia makes her film debut as Saba.
1315
Image Credit : Facebook
Ashwini Kalsekar plays Raja's wife, Premlata.
1415
Image Credit : Facebook
TV actor Sahil Mehta plays a significant role as Gogi.
1515
Image Credit : Facebook
'Son of Sardaar 2', directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, releases on July 25th.
Related Stories