Son of Sardaar 2: 8 actors missing from sequel; Check here
The trailer for Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Son of Sardaar 2' was recently released. The film hits theaters on July 25th. However, several actors from the first part, 'Son of Sardaar,' will not be appearing in the sequel
1. Sanjay Dutt
In 'Son of Sardaar' (2012), Sanjay Dutt played Jassi's (Ajay Devgn) enemy, Billu aka Balvinder Singh Sandhu. He's not in the sequel, despite initially being cast. Reasons for his departure are unknown.
2. Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha was the lead actress in 'Son of Sardaar,' playing Sukh aka Sukhmeet Kaur Sandhu. Mrunal Thakur replaces her in the sequel.
3. Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla, who played Billu's (Sanjay Dutt) girlfriend, Pammi aka Parmeet Kaur, is also absent from 'Son of Sardaar 2.'
4. Salman Khan
Salman Khan had a cameo as Jassi's friend, Pathan, in 'Son of Sardaar.' He's not in the sequel.
5. Arjan Bajwa
Arjan Bajwa, who played Bobby Jaswal, Sukh's (Sonakshi Sinha) childhood friend and fiancé, isn't in 'Son of Sardaar 2.'
6. Puneet Issar
Puneet Issar, who played Inspector Sardar in the first film, is not in the sequel.
7. Tanuja
Ajay Devgn's mother-in-law, Tanuja, played Bebe, Sanjay Dutt's mother, in 'Son of Sardaar.' Fans will miss her in the sequel.
8. Mukesh Tiwari
Mukesh Tiwari, who made a special appearance as a government official in 'Son of Sardaar,' won't be in 'Son of Sardaar 2.'