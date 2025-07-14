Son of Sardaar 2 cast net worth: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur is THIS much rich
Son of Sardaar 2 Stars' Net Worth: Ajay Devgn's film, Son of Sardaar 2, is currently in the spotlight. The film is releasing on July 25th. Before you watch the movie, let's take a look at the net worth of the movie's star cast
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
19
Image Credit : instagram
Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of director Vijay Kumar Arora's film, Son of Sardaar. Produced under the banner of Devgn Productions and Jio Studios, this is a multi-starrer film. Let's find out about the net worth of the movie's star cast.
29
Image Credit : instagram
Mrunal Thakur plays the lead role in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. This is the first film together for Ajay and Mrunal. Mrunal's net worth is estimated at 28 crores.
39
Image Credit : instagram
Vindu Dara Singh will also be seen playing a special role in Son of Sardaar 2. Vindu was also seen in the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. His net worth is estimated at 35 crores.
49
Image Credit : instagram
Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. His character in the film has a slightly negative shade along with comedic elements. Ravi's net worth is estimated at 36 crores.
59
Image Credit : instagram
Sharat Saxena will also be seen in Son of Sardaar 2. Sharat has been continuously active in films since the 70s. He has mostly been seen in negative roles. According to reports, Sharat has a net worth of around 41 crores.
69
Image Credit : instagram
Comedian Sanjay Mishra is also a part of Son of Sardaar 2. Sanjay has also been active in films for a long time. He was also seen in the 2024 film Bhoool Bhulaiyaa 3. According to reports, Sanjay has a net worth of 149 crores.
79
Image Credit : instagram
Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa will also be seen showing off her acting skills in Son of Sardaar 2. Neeru also got a good amount of screen time in the film's trailer. Her net worth is estimated at 150 crores.
89
Image Credit : instagram
Chunky Pandey has also been cast in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. Chunky was also seen in the film Housefull 5, which was released this year. According to reports, Chunky has a net worth of 150 crores.
99
Image Credit : instagram
Ajay Devgn plays the lead role in Son of Sardaar 2. This film is produced under the banner of Devgn Production House. According to reports, Ajay has a net worth of 427 crores.
Top Stories