The wait is finally over! The trailer of Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, has officially dropped on July 11, sending fans into a frenzy. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the sequel arrives 13 years after the original hit comedy Son of Sardaar (2013), and this time, it brings a fresh storyline, new faces, and a double dose of entertainment.

The trailer, nearly 3 minutes long, opens with a power-packed 38 seconds of Ajay Devgn, who sets the tone with his signature comic timing and energetic screen presence. Sporting his iconic turbaned look once again as Jassi, Ajay brings a blend of mischief, romance, and chaos to the screen, drawing cheers from his loyal fanbase.

Joining the fun is Mrunal Thakur, who plays the female lead and adds charm and freshness to the narrative. The cast also includes comedy kings Sanjay Mishra and Ravi Kishan, who bring their own flavor of humor. Sanjay Mishra’s short appearance in the trailer, packed with hilarious one-liners, already has fans calling him the scene-stealer.

The film promises to be a mix of romance, light-hearted moments, and high-energy drama, all wrapped in vibrant Punjabi flavor. With foot-tapping music, quirky dialogues, and colorful visuals, Son of Sardaar 2 looks like a fun ride that caters to both families and youth.

Set to release in theatres on 25th July, Son of Sardaar 2 is all geared up to entertain audiences nationwide. Fans are already counting down the days for Jassi's return to the big screen — this time with more masti, more madness, and more sardaar swag!