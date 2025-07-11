- Home
The much-awaited Son of Sardaar 2 trailer is out! Ajay Devgn returns with a stellar cast. The trailer also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and a glimpse of the late Mukul Dev.
115
Image Credit : Film
Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Jassi aka Jaswinder Singh Randhawa from the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar.
215
Image Credit : Film
Mrunal Thakur stars opposite Ajay Devgn, taking over from Sonakshi Sinha who was the lead actress in the first film.
315
Image Credit : Film
Ravi Kishan plays Raja, replacing Sanjay Dutt from the original film.
415
Image Credit : Film
Vindu Dara Singh returns as Teetu Singh Sandhu.
515
Image Credit : Film
Mukul Dev, who played Tony Singh Sandhu, appears in Son of Sardaar 2. Sadly, he passed away on May 23, 2025.
615
Image Credit : Film
Ashwini Kalsekar plays a significant role as Ravi Kishan's wife.
715
Image Credit : Film
Sanjay Mishra plays Bablu Pandey, reprising a similar role from the first film.
815
Image Credit : Film
Sharat Saxena, new to the franchise, plays a key role in Son of Sardaar 2.
915
Image Credit : Film
TV actress Roshni Walia's character's story revolves around her wedding.
1015
Image Credit : Film
Kubbra Sait appears in the trailer, hinting at a significant role.
1115
Image Credit : Film
Chunky Pandey, not in the original, seems to have a prominent role in the sequel.
1215
Image Credit : Film
Dolly Ahluwalia, known for Taare Zameen Par, plays Ajay Devgn's mother.
1315
Image Credit : Film
Deepak Dobriyal has a significant role, but details are scarce.
1415
Image Credit : Film
Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa is seen in the trailer and title song.
1515
Image Credit : Film
TV actor Sahil Mehta plays a key role opposite Roshni Walia.
