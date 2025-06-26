The highly anticipated teaser for Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn, has been released. The teaser showcases a hilarious dialogue and promises an action-packed comedy. The film is set to release in theaters on July 25th this year.

Fans eagerly await the release of Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. Adding to the excitement, Ajay released the film's teaser, which is quite impressive. The first glimpse showcases the entire star cast. The teaser suggests an action-comedy film. Ajay reprises his role as Jassi Randhawa. Mrunal Thakur looks stunning in her Punjabi attire. At the end of the teaser, Ajay humorously says, "Brother, laugh sometimes." Ajay shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, "The countdown to Sardar's arrival begins today, welcome to the madness of Sardar and company. #SonOfSardaar2 is coming to theaters this July 25th."

What's in the Son of Sardaar 2 teaser?

The teaser for Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 has been released. The teaser is quite entertaining and filled with Punjabi flavor. Ajay will once again be seen adding a touch of comedy. The teaser shows Jassi, played by Ajay Devgn, getting caught up in a foreign wedding, which leads to a series of mishaps. At the end, Ajay is seen standing on two mysterious tanks. The teaser also introduces the film's characters. Ajay plays Jassi, while the lead actress, Mrunal Thakur, plays Rabia. Ravi Kishan portrays the character of Raja. Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Pandey, and Neeru Bajwa also play significant roles in the film. The teaser also features a glimpse of actor Mukul Dev, who recently passed away.

Son of Sardaar 2 to release on July 25th

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 will release on July 25th. It is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, NR Pachisia, and Praveen Talreja, under the banners of AF Films, Jio Studios, and T-Series. This multi-starrer film features Sanjay Dutt, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Sahil Mehta, Mukul Dev, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa, Sharat Saxena, Vindu Dara Singh, and Ashwini Kalsekar. However, Sanjay Dutt was not seen in the film's poster or the teaser. Son of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film of the same name.