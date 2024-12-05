Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Samantha once hoped Sobhita to be 'LUCKY charm'? Read on

Sobhita Dhulipala got married to Naga Chaitanya at Hyderabad in a ceremony attended by friends and family. Throwback to the time when Samantha, then wife of Naga Chaitanya hoped that Sobhita would be a 'lucky charm'

Amid Sobhita's marriage to Naga Chaitanya, a video of his ex-wife Samantha speaking about Sobhita went viral on social media

Back in 2018, Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the teaser for Goodachari, which starred Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala. Sobhita later shared her admiration for Samantha, mentioning that she found Samantha’s words on social media very kind. Samantha had called the film "phenomenal" and expressed hope to be a lucky charm for it. Sobhita echoed this sentiment and expressed her gratitude for Samantha’s warm words

In a 2023 interview, Sobhita spoke highly of Samantha’s achievements in Bollywood. She noted Samantha’s impressive journey and mentioned that her ability to lead projects was admirable. Sobhita highlighted how Samantha’s filmography showcased her versatility and marked her as an influential figure in cinema

While promoting Custody, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his formal divorce from Samantha. He described Samantha as a wonderful person deserving of happiness. Chaitanya expressed discomfort over media speculations involving a third party in their separation, calling it disrespectful and unnecessary. He shared that such rumors were the worst aspect of the situation

