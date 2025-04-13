Vivo T4x to Realme P3x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in April 2025

Read Full Gallery

Discover the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India, featuring models with powerful processors, high refresh rate screens, and capable cameras. This month's top picks include Motorola G64, Samsung Galaxy M35, Poco M7 Pro, Realme P3x 5G, and Vivo T4x 5G.

The smartphone alternatives available to you for Rs 15,000 are far superior than those available in India for less than Rs 10K or Rs 12K. Phones with good processing power, 120 Hz refresh rate screens, AMOLED technology, and capable cameras—some with optical image stabilization (OIS)—are available. These are the top smartphones in India this month that cost less than Rs 15,000.



1. Motorola G64 Our top choice in this price range is the Motorola G64 5G because of its amazing feature set, some of which are uncommon for this price range. For a flicker-free experience, the phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Mediatek Dimensity 7025 processor powers the Motorola G64 5G, which comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal (expandable) storage at this price range. With the included 33W fast charger, it may be quickly recharged after two days of moderate usage thanks to its huge 6000 mAh battery. Like the majority of Motorola phones, the G64 runs Android 14 and features a simple, near-stock user interface. Price: Rs 14,999 Also Read | iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Top 5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives you can consider

2. Samsung Galaxy M35 In addition to the Samsung name, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is another strong all-arounder with a ton of amazing features. The bright 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, shielded by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, is the most notable feature. This phone also has a 2MP macro camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP main camera with OIS. The 13MP selfie camera performs admirably. A 6000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for close to two days of moderate use and supports 25W fast charging. Price: Rs 14,350

3. Poco M7 Pro In this price range, the Poco M7 Pro 5G is a good pick. The Mediatek Dimesity 7025 Ultra processor powers this phone, and it comes with 128 GB of internal (expandable) storage and 6 GB of RAM. The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen on this phone features a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2100 nits. Not only that, but the screen is also compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to prevent scratching. This phone has a 5110 mAh battery that lasts over a day and a half of moderate use, and the company bundles a 45W fast charger to charge it briskly. Price: Rs 13,499 Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rivals: From Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R, check top 5 alternatives

4. Realme P3x 5G With several impressive features, like as IP69-rated ingress protection—something we don't recall seeing in phones even twice its price—the new Realme P3x 5G is another excellent choice in this price range. For enhanced refinement, you may even choose to have eco-leather returned at no additional cost. Despite being less than 8 mm thick, it has a 6000 mAh battery that can be charged at 45W and lasts for over two days of moderate use. Realme UI 6.0 and Android 15 are installed on the P3x 5G. A 50MP main camera with PDAF and a 2MP depth sensor make up the photography department. Additionally, you have an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The Mediatek Dimensity 6400 SoC powers this phone, and its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage model are very affordable. Price: Rs 14,999



5. Vivo T4x 5G The large 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen of the Vivo T4x 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1050 nits. It features an 8MP camera up front for selfies and video calls, a 50MP main camera with PDAF, and a 2MP depth sensor at the rear. The Mediatek Dimensity 7300 SoC, which powers this phone, is rather decent for the market. It also comes with 128 GB of internal (expandable) storage and 8 GB of RAM. Its ingress protection rating is IP64. Price: Rs 14,999 Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25: Which is a better smartphone? Is it worth the upgrade?

