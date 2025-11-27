Image Credit : Posters

A fan tweeted, "I am a MASSIVE #StrangerThings fan, I’ve been watching since the beginning of time, but these duffer brothers really fucked this show. It’s corny as hell with these grown ass kids and dialogue #StrangerThings5 (sic)."

Another user wrote, "So you're telling me we waited THIS LONG for #StrangerThings5 and this the slop and leftover entrails we are getting ?? (sic)."

how did they spend years making season 5 of stranger things and it looks this bad. The past seasons had a decent look to them, and now this looks like a cheap marvel movie with flat lighting and bad cgi — Deweyloud (@Deweyloud) November 27, 2025

One more netizen tweeted, "damn, the end of the second episode blew my mind, fuck what an awesome series #StrangerThings5 (sic)."