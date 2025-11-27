- Home
Netflix's Stranger Things 5 REVIEW: Fans Call It Awesome — Others Say It’s Corny; Read Mixed Response From Netizens
Netflix has released the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The first of three Stranger Things 5 instalments debuted on Netflix on November 26, 2025. Many people have viewed the first four episodes and are reviewing them on X (Twitter).
The series will be distributed in three parts.
The series will be distributed in three parts. At this point, many individuals have already viewed the first volume, which consists of four episodes, and are sharing their thoughts on X (Twitter).
A fan tweeted, "I am a MASSIVE #StrangerThings fan, I’ve been watching since the beginning of time, but these duffer brothers really fucked this show. It’s corny as hell with these grown ass kids and dialogue #StrangerThings5 (sic)."
Another user wrote, "So you're telling me we waited THIS LONG for #StrangerThings5 and this the slop and leftover entrails we are getting ?? (sic)."
how did they spend years making season 5 of stranger things and it looks this bad. The past seasons had a decent look to them, and now this looks like a cheap marvel movie with flat lighting and bad cgi
— Deweyloud (@Deweyloud) November 27, 2025
One more netizen tweeted, "damn, the end of the second episode blew my mind, fuck what an awesome series #StrangerThings5 (sic)."
Can someone please explain to me why the new @Stranger_Things has the cast saying God Damn at least every 5 minutes? I've counted over 50 now. Wtf is this garbage? @netflix
— Nick (@InvestigateUFC) November 27, 2025
my reaction after episode 3 season 5 of stranger things pic.twitter.com/G0fkmUGilc
— mils🪩 (@xplrmils) November 27, 2025
MAX IS BACK CARALHO, REPITO MAX IS BACK!!!!
STRANGER THINGS 5 WINNER pic.twitter.com/wQTF8MmABZ
— Teteupraum (@matheusnst) November 27, 2025
Dates for the release of Stranger Things 5 Parts 2 and 3
Netflix is now offering the first volume of Stranger Things season 5, available to view. On December 25, 2025, the second half of the season will debut, and on December 31, 2025, the season's conclusion will be made available for streaming on the over-the-top (OTT) platform.
In 2016, Netflix was the first streaming service to air the first season of the show. 2017 saw the release of the second season, while 2019 kicked off the debut of the third season. Later, in 2022, after a break of three years, the public was finally able to see Stranger Things season 4, and now, once again after a hiatus of three years, the premiere of the fifth and final season has taken place.
Given that there will not be a sixth season of Stranger Things, this is undoubtedly a moment that will evoke strong feelings among the audience of the show.
