- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Kapil Sharma’s ₹25 Crore Lavish Punjab Farmhouse with Modern Interiors [Photos]
Inside Kapil Sharma’s ₹25 Crore Lavish Punjab Farmhouse with Modern Interiors [Photos]
Kapil Sharma, India’s comedy superstar, enjoys a luxurious lifestyle with multiple properties and a lavish Punjab farmhouse. This elegant retreat reflects his taste, offering modern interiors, lush greenery, and high-end comfort.
Kapil Sharma: The Comedy King and His Lavish Lifestyle
Kapil Sharma, one of India’s most celebrated comedians and television hosts, has made a name for himself with his wit and charm. Known for shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, he enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, owning multiple properties and cars. With a net worth running into hundreds of crores, Kapil epitomizes the life of a successful entertainer in India.
Punjab Farmhouse: A Slice of Paradise
On the outskirts of Chandigarh, in the Dera Bassi area, Kapil Sharma owns a sprawling farmhouse that reflects his taste for comfort and elegance. The property is estimated to be worth over ₹25 crore and offers a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Lush Green Exteriors
The farmhouse is surrounded by greenery, featuring a large, well-manicured lawn, vibrant flowers, and tall trees that create a serene, resort-like environment. The outdoor spaces are perfect for family gatherings, weekend relaxation, and enjoying nature in privacy.
Grand Living Room
Inside, the living room is designed for both luxury and entertainment. It boasts a large L-shaped sofa, a stylish modern center table, and a home theater system. The setup provides a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication, ideal for hosting guests or enjoying movie nights.
Elegant Wooden Flooring
Adding warmth and style to the interiors, the entire residence features premium wooden flooring. This choice of flooring not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also gives the farmhouse a cozy and inviting feel throughout.
A Worthy Investment in Luxury
Kapil Sharma’s farmhouse is more than just a home; it’s a statement of luxury and taste. With its lush surroundings, elegant interiors, and high-end amenities, it exemplifies the lifestyle of one of India’s most successful and beloved entertainers.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.