Smriti Mandhana’s Secret Crush Revealed! Not SRK, Not Salman Khan—Guess Who?
Smriti Mandhana crush: An old video of Smriti Mandhana is now going viral. In it, Smriti has revealed many details about her personal life.
Hot Topic
The postponed wedding of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal was a hot topic. The couple posted an evil eye emoji on Instagram to ward off bad vibes.
Video Goes Viral
An old video of Smriti Mandhana is now going viral. In it, Smriti has revealed many details about her personal life.
Who is Smriti's crush?
Smriti, who is a crush for many youngsters, is admired for her beauty and cricketing skills. In an interview, Smriti revealed who her crush is.
Bollywood Superstar
On an Amazon Prime show, Smriti was asked about her celebrity crush. Without a second thought, Smriti named a Bollywood superstar who is currently in the news.
Currently Viral
Yes. In this interview, Smriti revealed her celebrity crush is Hrithik Roshan. This is now going viral. You may have heard many girls say Hrithik is their crush.
I would have been cooking...
Not just that, Smriti answered many questions in this rapid-fire round. When asked, "What would you be if not a cricketer?" Smriti replied she loves to cook and would have been a chef.
More Followers
Speaking of her popularity, Smriti is the only female cricketer with over 14.1M Instagram followers. Fans often compare her to Bollywood actresses. Born on July 18, 1996, in Mumbai, Smriti also has a high net worth.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.