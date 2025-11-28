Image Credit : Getty

Smriti Mandhana has been one of India’s finest batters in women’s cricket, rising from a small-town upbringing to become a modern-day trailblazer. Mandhana was a prodigal talent who transformed into a world-class opener and a global cricketing icon.

Having made her India debut in 2014, Smriti Mandhana steadily rose through the ranks with her consistent performances, cemented her place as an all-format player, and is currently serving as a vice-captain, making her a potential candidate to take up captaincy duties in the near future.

How a young girl from a small town like Sangli in Maharashtra rose to dominate the world stage, while being one of the cornerstones of India’s batting in women’s cricket.