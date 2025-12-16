Image Credit : instagram

Smriti recently published a lengthy post on Dhurandhar, complimenting both the film and the performers. She had posted on Instagram, "If you have looked into the eyes of a fallen soldier's wife and walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during the Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack, then nothing in Dhurandhar should outrage you — after all, it's just a film. As a storyteller, @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence; as a researcher, even more so (sic).