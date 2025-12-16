- Home
Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar has become the buzz of the town. On Monday, actress and politician Smriti Irani praised Akshaye's performance on Instagram, writing, "De do Oscar."
Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar has become the buzz of the town. On Monday, actress and politician Smriti Irani praised Akshaye's performance on Instagram. She tweeted a humorous clip from a Tees Maar Khan episode and said, "When Akshaye Khanna has surpassed all the expectations & you too want to yell.... de do Oscar #dhurandhar (sic)."
Smriti recently published a lengthy post on Dhurandhar, complimenting both the film and the performers. She had posted on Instagram, "If you have looked into the eyes of a fallen soldier's wife and walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during the Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack, then nothing in Dhurandhar should outrage you — after all, it's just a film. As a storyteller, @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence; as a researcher, even more so (sic).
Smriti praised the actors, writing, "It's the quivering face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes #akshayekhanna's performance a lesson in craft & @ranveersingh's piercing eyes that speak when he doesn't is a must watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy, that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation … And the music, OMG. Those of us who have had the honour of being in the presence of a legend named Ajit Doval may find it strange to see @actormaddy supposedly play a movie version of him, but there could have been no finer actor who could so quietly hold a storm inside (sic).
Dhurandhar's Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar has raised Rs. 350.75 crore in ten days, which is a fantastic number. In a few days, the film will reach the Rs. 400 crore club.
