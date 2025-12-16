- Home
- Sports
- Inside Suryakumar Yadav’s ₹21 Crore Mumbai Dream Home & His Stunning Luxury Car Collection
Inside Suryakumar Yadav’s ₹21 Crore Mumbai Dream Home & His Stunning Luxury Car Collection
Take a peek into Suryakumar Yadav’s lavish Mumbai residence and his enviable car collection.
The Location: Chembur’s Premium Enclave
Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, resides in a high‑end residential enclave in Chembur, Mumbai. The area is known for its secure surroundings, wide roads, and excellent connectivity to Bandra Kurla Complex, Eastern Freeway, and Navi Mumbai. His choice of location reflects his preference for privacy, comfort, and convenience, ensuring he can balance his cricketing commitments with family life.
The Apartment: ₹21 Crore Luxury At Godrej Sky Terraces
Among his properties, the standout is his ₹21 crore apartment at Godrej Sky Terraces. This high‑rise residence is designed with modern interiors and spacious layouts. The living room is bright and welcoming, while the bedrooms are expansive and elegantly styled. A gaming area adds a personal touch, showcasing his fun side. The home also features smart automation systems, blending technology with lifestyle. Together, these elements make his apartment no less than a dream palace.
The Interiors: Modern Style With Personal Charm
The interiors of SKY’s Mumbai home reflect his vibrant personality and disciplined lifestyle. The design emphasizes clean lines, contemporary furniture, and subtle color palettes. His wife, Devisha Shetty, has added warmth with décor that balances luxury and homeliness. The couple’s pets also enjoy the spacious environment, making the house feel alive and personal. Every corner of the apartment resonates with SKY’s journey from IPL star to India’s T20I captain.
The Lifestyle: Comfort Meets Luxury
Suryakumar Yadav’s home is a statement of his success. With an estimated net worth of ₹50–55 crore, his real estate investments highlight his focus on long‑term value and family‑oriented neighborhoods. The Chembur property offers SKY and his family a blend of comfort and luxury, with amenities that include fitness spaces, entertainment zones, and high‑end security. His lifestyle choices reflect a balance between professional discipline and personal indulgence.
The Car Collection: BMW XM To Range Rover Velar
Beyond his home, SKY’s passion for cars is evident in his enviable collection. His garage includes the powerful BMW XM, known for its hybrid technology and performance. He also owns a Range Rover Velar, a symbol of sophistication and off‑road capability. Other luxury vehicles in his collection underline his taste for elegance and speed. His interest in automobiles even led him to co‑own a detailing studio in Mumbai, showcasing his deeper connection with cars.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.