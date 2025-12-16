Global star Nora Fatehi is set to join Rajinikanth’s much-awaited sequel Jailer 2 for a special dance number. The unexpected pairing has sparked massive buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation and further details.

One of the most exciting casting developments from the South film industry has begun creating major buzz. According to industry insiders, global star Nora Fatehi is set to feature in a special appearance in Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated sequel, Jailer 2. While an official announcement is still awaited, the news has already sparked massive excitement among fans across the country.

Nora Fatehi To Feature In A Grand Song Sequence

A source close to the project has revealed that Nora Fatehi is currently in Chennai shooting for a high-energy song sequence that will be a major highlight of Jailer 2. Described as a vibrant, mass-appeal dance number rooted in South Indian style, the track is said to be mounted on a lavish scale.

The song reportedly brings Nora and Rajinikanth together on screen, making it one of the most unexpected and talked-about pairings of the sequel. The source further shared that Nora will be filming for nearly eight days, underlining the importance and scale of the sequence. The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichender, whose music has consistently delivered blockbuster hits, adding to expectations surrounding the number.

A Global Star Meets A South Cinema Icon

Nora Fatehi’s inclusion comes at a time when she is riding a remarkable wave of success. Over the past year, she has delivered several viral chartbusters and gained international recognition, strengthening her status as a global pop-culture sensation. Her performances continue to trend worldwide, making her one of the most sought-after performers in Indian cinema today.

With Jailer 2 slated for a 2026 release, this special song is already being touted as a potential dance anthem. Fans are eagerly waiting for official confirmation, confident that the collaboration between Rajinikanth and Nora Fatehi will be nothing short of explosive.