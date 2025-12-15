- Home
Akshaye Khanna’s FA9LA song from Dhurandhar has gone viral globally, with fans, including those in Balochistan, recreating his iconic moves, hook steps, and all-black look, making the track a social media sensation.
FA9LA Song Takes Over Social Media
Akshaye Khanna’s FA9LA song from Dhurandhar has become a viral trend across social media platforms. Creators are recreating Rehman Dakait’s dramatic entry, signature hook steps, and all-black look, flooding reels with energetic dance videos and AI-generated avatars.
Viral Trend Reaches Balochistan
The viral craze has now crossed borders and reached Balochistan. Fans, including children, are seen dancing to FA9LA’s catchy beats, dressed in black and white outfits. Videos shared online show growing admiration for Akshaye Khanna’s character among Baloch audiences.
Fans React from Across Borders
A Pakistani social media user shared clips on X, highlighting how Baloch people are inspired by the song and its style. The post quickly gained attention, leaving the internet amazed at the song’s unexpected global impact and cultural crossover.
The song on which Akshaye Khanna danced in #Dhruvanantarmovie is now inspiring my dear Baloch people to make videos in the same style."#AkshayeKhanna#DhurandharMoviepic.twitter.com/DPYZhxSTnj
— Aabir Baloch (@AabirBaloc72816) December 12, 2025
About the Viral FA9LA Song
Released in May 2024, FA9LA is an Arabic party anthem about celebration and brotherhood. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed the sequence symbolizes Rehman Dakait’s coronation, elevated by Akshaye Khanna’s spontaneous moves and commanding on-screen energy.
