Image Credit : Social Media

Subhashree reported that she watched the scenario at the stadium become hostile when Messi arrived about 11:30 a.m., and that the organisers bear full responsibility for the event.

"I was seated in a tent near the pitch and could not see Messi. So, how would you have seen him? But, was I on the pitch? Did I get in your way? The way I'm being chastised is as if I were standing next to Messi on the ground. What's my fault? Is it my responsibility for going to a hotel and taking photos? It might have been my fault that the images were posted at the incorrect time owing to a technical issue," she noted.