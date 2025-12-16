Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested and charged with murdering his parents, acclaimed director Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70. The couple was found fatally stabbed at their Brentwood home

Los Angeles police have arrested the son of acclaimed Hollywood director Rob Reiner in connection with the fatal stabbing of his parents, a crime that has stunned the global film fraternity.

Authorities confirmed on Monday that Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with murder following the discovery of the bodies of Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 70, at their Brentwood residence on Sunday. Investigators believe the couple died after suffering multiple stab wounds, with early reports indicating their throats may also have been slashed.

Police officials said Nick Reiner was taken into custody within hours of the crime coming to light. The arrest followed an alert raised after the bodies were found, prompting an immediate investigation. He has since been formally booked and remains in custody.

Media reports suggested that Nick Reiner, who has reportedly struggled with substance abuse since his teenage years, had been involved in a heated argument with his parents at a high-profile Hollywood gathering the night before the killings. Entertainment website TMZ reported that the couple’s daughter discovered the bodies and informed officers that another family member was responsible.

The deaths triggered an outpouring of grief from across the entertainment industry and political circles. However, the tragedy also sparked controversy after former US president Donald Trump publicly linked the killing to Rob Reiner’s long-standing criticism of him. Trump suggested that Reiner’s outspoken political views had provoked extreme hostility, later adding that he believed the filmmaker had been harmful to the country.

Those remarks drew sharp criticism, including from within Trump’s own party. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie described the comments as inappropriate and deeply disrespectful given the circumstances.

In an ironic historical link, Michele Reiner had once photographed the portrait used on the cover of Trump’s memoir, The Art of the Deal, a book that played a key role in shaping his public image as a businessman.

Rob Reiner was widely known not only for his filmmaking but also for his political activism. He had been a vocal supporter of progressive causes, including marriage equality and early childhood development initiatives in California. In recent years, he had warned publicly about what he viewed as growing authoritarian tendencies in American politics.

The son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner began his career as an actor before becoming one of Hollywood’s most respected directors. He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the groundbreaking television series All in the Family, before moving behind the camera.

As a director, Reiner delivered a remarkable run of influential films across genres. His work included the rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, fantasy classic The Princess Bride, courtroom drama A Few Good Men, romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, and coming-of-age favourite Stand By Me. A Few Good Men went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Tributes poured in from actors, writers and filmmakers who had worked closely with him. John Cusack said he was struggling to find words to process the loss. Author Stephen King, whose novella inspired Stand By Me, remembered Reiner as a close and generous friend. Kathy Bates, who won an Oscar for her role in Misery, described him as a brilliant, kind filmmaker who constantly challenged himself creatively. Ben Stiller highlighted Reiner’s warmth, humour and lasting influence on an entire generation of moviegoers.

Political leaders also expressed their shock and sorrow. Former president Barack Obama said he and his wife were devastated by the news, noting that Reiner’s films reflected his deep faith in human goodness. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the director’s contributions had left a lasting positive impact on the state.

The investigation into the killings is ongoing, with police continuing to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy.