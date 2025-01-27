'Sky Force' Box Office Day 3: Veer Pahariya, Akshay Kumar starrer movie earned THIS; Check

Sky Force, an aerial action-drama directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, brings Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya to the forefront. Inspired by the 1965 Indo-Pak war, the film has gained momentum with strong weekend collections, positive reviews, and audience support

After a lukewarm start with ₹12.25 crore on its opening day, Sky Force gained significant momentum over the weekend. The film saw an impressive 80% growth on Saturday, earning ₹22 crore, and added ₹27.50 crore on Sunday. The total domestic nett collection for the first weekend stands at ₹61.75 crore, with some reports suggesting the figure could touch ₹70 crore

The film performed decently overseas, collecting $600K (over ₹5 crore) in the first two days. While Sky Force is primarily expected to drive its revenue in India, its international performance has contributed modestly to the overall earnings

Positive word-of-mouth and glowing reviews from critics have been key factors in driving the film's growth over the weekend. The response from audiences has played a crucial role in boosting its collections, especially after the initial slow start

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is inspired by the Sargodha airbase attack during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1965. The film stars Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar, with a cameo by Nimrat Kaur. The Monday box office performance will be critical in determining the film’s long-term success

