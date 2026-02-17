- Home
Actor Sivakarthikeyan has built an impressive fortune through films, endorsements, and production ventures. Here’s a look at his net worth, income, assets, luxury cars, fees, and lavish lifestyle and future prospects ahead.
Sivakarthikeyan Lifestyle
Sivakarthikeyan has emerged as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars. From TV anchoring to delivering blockbuster films, the actor has built an impressive fortune through movies, endorsements, and business ventures. Here’s a detailed look at his net worth, income sources, assets, luxury cars, and lavish lifestyle.
Net Worth
As per multiple media estimates, Sivakarthikeyan’s net worth is believed to be around ₹120–150 crore. His wealth has grown steadily due to a series of back-to-back commercial hits, brand endorsements, and production ventures.
Income & Remuneration Per Film
The actor reportedly charges ₹20–30 crore per film after his recent blockbuster successes. His remuneration has significantly increased as his films consistently perform well at the box office.
Apart from acting fees, Sivakarthikeyan also earns through:
- Brand endorsements
- Television appearances
- Film production projects
- Event appearances and stage shows
Assets and Properties
Sivakarthikeyan owns several prime real estate properties in Tamil Nadu, including a lavish residence in Chennai. His home is known for its modern interiors, luxury décor, and spacious design, reflecting his upscale lifestyle.
He has also reportedly invested in production ventures and other business opportunities, which contribute to his growing wealth.
Luxury Car Collection
The star has a taste for premium automobiles and owns several high-end vehicles, including:
- BMW luxury sedan
- Audi luxury car
- Range Rover SUV
These cars reflect his preference for comfort and class.
Brand Endorsements
Sivakarthikeyan is a popular face for multiple brands in South India. He endorses major consumer and lifestyle brands, earning crores annually through advertisement deals and promotional campaigns.
